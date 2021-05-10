Kent Bazemore takes jab at Bradley Beal over Steph Curry, scoring race

Bazemore takes good-natured jab at Beal over Steph, scoring race originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Marveling over the scoring wizardry of friend and teammate Stephen Curry, Warriors guard Kent Bazemore couldn’t resist taking a good-natured jab at the player chasing Curry for the NBA scoring title.

Wizards star Bradley Beal is averaging 31.4 points per game. Curry leads the league, averaging 31.9. The race heated up in recent weeks and may have peaked on Saturday, when Beal scored 50 points and Curry responded a couple hours later with 49.

“Forty-nine points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal,” Bazemore said after the team’s Monday morning shootaround. “We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.”

Bazemore then paused, grinning.

“Y’all gotta do some research on that,” he added.

Not much, really. Though Curry was able to stroll into the locker room Saturday, Beal went limping in on a strained left hamstring.

The strain will force Beal to miss at least two games, Monday and Wednesday against the Hawks in Atlanta. The Wizards will reevaluate Beal’s condition before the last two games of the season, at home against the Cavaliers and the Hornets.

Curry, meanwhile, will be in the starting lineup Monday night when the Warriors face the Jazz at Chase Center.