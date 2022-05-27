Kent Bazemore 'sick' Warriors in NBA Finals after leaving for Lakers

Bazemore jokes he's 'sick' Warriors in Finals after he left team originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Kent Bazemore watched his former teammates celebrate with confetti and streamers falling from the rafters at Chase Center on Thursday night, a little bit of regret might have crept in.

After Golden State beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-110 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals to advance to their sixth NBA Finals in eight seasons, former Warriors forward Kent Bazemore took to Twitter with a joke about his previous team.

At least Kent Bazemore is owning up to it. ðŸ˜‚



Bazemore famously turned down more money from the Warriors in order to play with the Los Angeles Lakers' trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, a star-studded team that ultimately failed to make the playoffs.

It wouldn't be the first time that Golden State appeared in the Finals after his departure.

Kent Bazemore has played on the Warriors for two stints in his career.



He left in 2014, Warriors made the 2015 Finals.



He left in 2021, Warriors made the 2022 Finals.



The 32-year-old started his NBA career with the Warriors in the 2012-13 season before being traded to none other than the Lakers midway through the 2013-14 season. He then went on to play five seasons for the Atlanta Hawks, one for the Portland Trail Blazers, and one for the Sacramento Kings before returning back to the Warriors where he ultimately left again for the Lakers.

Sometimes it really does come full circle.

If Bazemore ever does sign with the Warriors again, it's probably best to stick around.

