Kent Bazemore seemingly 'can't stop smiling' about Warriors return

Bazemore seemingly 'can't stop smiling' about Warriors return originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

There might not be anyone happier than Kent Bazemore right now.

The 31-year-old reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.3 million contract with the Warriors on Sunday. Ever since then, he's all smiles.

Can’t

Stop

Smiling — Baze (@24Bazemore) November 23, 2020

Bazemore began his NBA career with the Warriors when they signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2012. Since then, he has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and most recently the Kings. He and Steph Curry have been great friends since Bazemore entered the league with the Warriors in 2012, and the two even FaceTimed each other after the news broke Sunday.

The eight-year veteran clearly wanted to return to where his NBA career began. Bazemore reportedly turned down eight other teams to be back with Golden State.

Bazemore should have a valuable role off the Warriors' bench as someone who brings energy on both sides of the ball and is a career 35.1 percent shooter from long distance.

Download and subscribe to the Dubs Talk Podcast