Kent Bazemore says he won’t get coronavirus vaccine: ‘I do everything I can to strengthen my immune system’

Bazemore considers his decision “a lifestyle thing,” as he is not keen on making allowances.

“I do everything I can to strengthen my immune system, with hours upon hours of cooking, preparing my meals at home, really being conscious of what I put in my body and taking care of my health,” he said.

“My family has a history of heart disease and all these different things, and I’m trying to turn that around for my lineage. So, I’m taking it upon myself to do everything I can to keep my immune system strong and live a healthy and long life.”