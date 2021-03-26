Kent Bazemore says he won’t get coronavirus vaccine: ‘I do everything I can to strengthen my immune system’
Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins said he wouldn’t get a coronavirus vaccine.
What about teammate Kent Bazemore?
Bazemore, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area:
“No sir,” Warriors wing Kent Bazemore said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters.
Bazemore considers his decision “a lifestyle thing,” as he is not keen on making allowances.
“I do everything I can to strengthen my immune system, with hours upon hours of cooking, preparing my meals at home, really being conscious of what I put in my body and taking care of my health,” he said.
“My family has a history of heart disease and all these different things, and I’m trying to turn that around for my lineage. So, I’m taking it upon myself to do everything I can to keep my immune system strong and live a healthy and long life.”
“I do everything I can to strengthen my immune system” is wholly incongruent with not getting vaccinated. Vaccines strengthen the immune system (safely and effectively).
It’s great Bazemore is concerned about eating healthily, but that is insufficient protection against coronavirus. Vaccines not only protect the person inoculated, they protect those in close contact.
Approximately 12 Golden State players and coaches got vaccinated Wednesday. Teams with at least 85% of players and 85% of staff vaccinated will have restrictions relaxed by the NBA. For Golden State’s 15-man roster, that means at least 13 players getting vaccinated.
