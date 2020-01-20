Kent Bazemore reportedly to stay in Sacramento, Dewayne Dedmon still wants out

The Sacramento Kings made a move on Saturday, trading Trevor Ariza, Caleb Swanigan, and Wenyen Gabriel to the Portland Trail Blazers for Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver. For the Kings, this was less about making a playoff push — if that happens it’s because their young stars De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III got healthy and led the charge — and more about picking up a couple of second-round picks in exchange for helping the Trail Blazers out financially.

The trade quickly led to the question, “will the Kings buy out Bazemore and make him a free agent.” The veteran wing could help more than a few playoff teams.

However, it’s not happening, reports Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

There are no plans for Kent Bazemore to pursue a buyout with the Sacramento Kings as he has a great relationship with Luke Walton and front office, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 18, 2020





Maybe Bazemore and the Kings will feel differently after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but this is where things stand now.

Dewayne Dedmon, however, still wants out of Sacramento — so badly he was willing to take the $50,000 fine to make it public. That has not changed, and the Kings are working on it, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Kings continue to search for an avenue to unload center Dewayne Dedmon, who's in the first season of a three-year, $40M contract. Dedmon, fined for publicly requesting a trade, is averaging 13.8 minutes in 26 games. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2020





Dedmon has struggled with his shot in Sacramento — just 21.4 percent from three and a 48.5 true shooting percentage — which has led to a limited role with Sacramento, something that has frustrated Dedmon. Last season in Atlanta, Dedmon averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds a game, plus shooting 38.2 percent from three. A lot of teams will remember that Dedmon, think that the culture and situation in Sacramento are to blame for his struggles and will be willing to trade for him. Just not at the price the Kings are asking right now.