Kenston's Sadie Poudevigne reigns in high jump at Division I Austintown-Fitch Regional track and field

May 22—YOUNGSTOWN — There is just something about the venue for the Division I Austintown-Fitch Regional that suits Sadie Poudevigne.

Even though it may be 48 miles away from her actual home facility, the Kenston junior exudes a sense of comfort as if Fitch is home.

She makes friends along the way.

And above all, she competes impeccably there.

In 2023, Poudevigne had a breakthrough victory en route to state.

In 2024 on Day 1 at Fitch? More of the same.

Poudevigne captured high jump with a best effort and school record of 5 feet, 6 inches.

She is the Bombers' first girls high jump state qualifier since Kate Gabram since 1991 and fifth in school history.

?? Here are my usual NH area video meet highlights, this time from D1 Fitch Regional Day 1

Not a lot of volume obviously due to it being a Day 1, but timely ... was there for Sadie's 5-6, Sienna's 5-5 & Bryce's 160-11 plus Chardon's girls 4×8 state berth pic.twitter.com/jjlVYR4Kuv

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 23, 2024

"It's amazing," Poudevigne said. "I haven't gotten to 5-4 in such a long time. It's so great to finally get to this height again. I think it's because of all the training that's gone into this year, a lot more than past years. And I've focused so much on my form. It's been great."

Last spring, Poudevigne no-heighted in high jump before bouncing back to her utmost credit on Day 2 with a Fitch Regional crown in long jump.

This spring, high jump went much more to her liking.

It was a bit dicey early, as Poudevigne had to go to her third attempt at 5-0. But she responded clean at 5-2 and 5-3 before getting 5-4 on her second attempt and 5-5 on her first at that height.

She could sense the momentum building toward 5-6.

"I do feel the momentum building," Poudevigne said with an endearing smile. "I feel like each time I have to back up a little bit more, relax a little more, because at some point, you can't arch anymore. It has to be that push. It has to be that landing and throwing your head back. So yeah, there is definitely momentum."

As a sophomore, Poudevigne had a breakout performance during the Western Reserve Conference meet that included a 5-4 in high jump that was a 2023 News-Herald coverage area regular-season best.

This season, Poudevigne came into district with a regular-season PR of 5-1.

She has been working hard on the mental aspect of her craft, which paid dividends once more on the big stage at Fitch.

"There was definitely concern, but I've grown in my mentality since then," Poudevigne said. "I've started doing breathing exercises. I feel like it really, really helps me calm down, because I used to be so stressed out every meet. But now, I feel like I'm just more relaxed, even when I know girls are hitting the same heights as me. I'm just less tense.

"(Last year) was definitely really impactful. Last year, when I came into regional, I was at a really bad mentality. I was feeling sick. I was feeling down in the dumps. But I was using this one as my redemption kind of. So it was definitely very impactful."

Poudevigne will be joined in Dayton by Madison's Sienna Sidoti, who was third at 5-5. The two coverage area high jump staples became fast friends during the competition, aiding in easing the nerves for both.

?? Madison's Sienna Sidoti discusses her 3rd in HJ at 5-5 during D1 Fitch Regional Day 1

As noted earlier, 1st Blue Streaks girls HJ state qualifier since 1978 pic.twitter.com/rwuLnyQEKZ

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 23, 2024

Sidoti is the first Blue Streaks' girls high jumper to advance to state since 1978.

In pole vault, Riverside's Nathan Gaspersic earned a repeat state trip by capturing runner-up honors with a best effort of 14-0.

The multi-sport standout senior is the first boys vaulter to get to state twice in Beavers' lore, and it marks the seventh state berth in the event overall.

"It's really special," Gaspersic said, moments after also garnering a Day 2 berth in the 400. "With having my coach, I used to pole vault with him. He never made it to state. Having two feels really good, and I know he's proud of me. So I'm just happy he was able to take me this far."

The 4x800-meter relay finals, as expected, were a tall order, but coverage area quartets took their best shot.

The Chardon girls 4x8 consisting of Rae Kawalec, Cate Dawson, Micah Tager and Eve Downs is Dayton-bound after taking fourth in 9:39.21.

Kawalec kept the Hilltoppers within striking distance as the popper. Dawson got up to third at 125 and a solid third at the turn, ensuring Chardon stayed within the hunt at the exchange. Tager, as the top three broke away from the pack, was in seventh at the 400 turn then had a nice late surge to sixth as she handed to Downs.

The senior made a brave wide turn on the backstretch, was fifth with 400 to go and rallied into fourth with another poised backstretch attack.

"It's so incredibly special," Downs said. "It's really close to the heart for me, because my freshman year I got sick and I wasn't able to go to state in the 4x8. So I'm just really emotional right now to be able to go.

"I was a little scared there (with the wide move). But I held it nicely. (Stepping on the track in Dayton) will be pure emotion, 'I can't believe I'm here right now.' It is such an amazing opportunity, especially before going to college. I'm glad I'm going to get to experience it."

The Hilltoppers' boys 4x8 took a great swing at the top four in a hot final and were a tight fifth in 7:55.18. Mentor (sixth, 7:58.74) and Euclid (seventh, 8:04.47) got on the podium as well.

Madison's Bryce Brock secured his first state berth in discus, taking third with a 160-11. While not the prettiest technical throw by his own admission, the rapidly developing sophomore got plenty of power behind it on his first prelim attempt, and it stood as state-caliber through the remainder of the competition.

?? Madison's Bryce Brock discusses his 3rd in discus with a 160-11 during D1 Fitch Regional Day 1

I happened to be there for that throw, & what gives me hope heading into state is he was able to power it out there 160+ despite his plant not quite being there as we discuss here pic.twitter.com/jf47n0KWHg

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 23, 2024

In running preliminaries, Mayfield's Ty Jackson hit for a 13.65 in 110 hurdles, .02 off his all-time News-Herald coverage area record set last week at the D-I Mentor District.

Euclid's Amiyah Moore did well to vault into the 100 hurdles final, recording a 15.19 for sixth after being seeded 12th coming in and having a regular-season PR of 16.12.

Brush's Tyrell Cloud hit for a 38.24 in 300 hurdles for the top seed, and Mentor's Jaden Russell was impressive in hurdles with a 14.40 in 1s and 38.87 in 3s to advance.

Riverside's and Mentor's boys 4x1s shed time from their district pace for a 42.49 for third and 42.60 for fifth, respectively.

Euclid's Lamonte Hamelin will be top seed in open 1 (10.64) and second in open 2 (21.67).

Mayfield's Sharnise Worthams was a pleasant surprise in girls 3s, recording a school-record 45.35 to advance.

?? Here are NH area top 8s from D1 & D3 Day 1s

Couple fairly close calls there for top 4s from Will Beers & Max Soltis in D3 — I think Max should be deep in the mix for a shot put berth on Day 2 down at Norwayne pic.twitter.com/wBIA14MWqV

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) May 23, 2024