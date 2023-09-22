Kenston vs. Perry girls soccer: Young Bombers deal Pirates first loss of the fall, 3-2

Sep. 21—Earth Wind and Fire's "September" blared postmatch after the Kenston girls' encounter with visiting Perry — it was the 21st night of September, after all.

Fielding a youthful starting 11, the Bombers have yearned for big results all fall but for the most part haven't had the end product to show for it.

This night was a little different, and it would have made Maurice White proud.

"Do you remember?"

Given the ramifications of the result that arrived at the full-time whistle, Kenston will undoubtedly remember this one fondly going forward.

Bria Devlin slotted a pair of penalty kicks and OIivia Muzzio delivered what wound up a vital strike in the opening 40, and the Bombers edged out a spirited comeback bid by the Pirates, 3-2.

In the process, Kenston (3-6-1) dealt Perry (9-1-1) its first loss of the fall.

"We did not bring back a lot of varsity players," Bombers coach Jonathan Kostoff said. "We graduated 12 from that class with Jayme (O'Neill), Ramsey (Smith) and Paige (Spicuzza). So I think we might have had seven kids that have touched a varsity field before this.

"It's experience, and what I do think has really helped us, I think the first half of the year, our schedule was brutal. ... We're learning on the fly. We're learning to win. It's just a lot of kids that have not had varsity experience, playing under the lights and all of that. In scrimmages and in the season, we have faced a lot of really good teams. That has prepared us for nights like this. So they're learning, and they're getting better."

In the fourth minute, the Bombers opened their account. Muzzio drew contact in the box, and Devlin calmly belted home her PK for a 1-0 lead.

Perry grabbed an equalizer in the 24th, when dynamic junior striker Jordan Rowan looked to put a strike on target from along the endline. An attempt was made near post to clear, but to no avail as it deflected in for an own goal and a 1-1 match.

It was short-lived.

Olivia Hale service sprung Reese Cochran in the 25th, and the sophomore was fouled, setting the stage for another Devlin PK. The junior holding mid finished that look from the spot for a 2-1 advantage.

Muzzio embarked on a pacey run in the 30th, with a lovely touch into the box that was the precursor for a quality left-footed finish, her second goal of 2023.

The Bombers generated nine shots on target in that opening 40, showing some of that trademark combination play and width even with a younger-leaning side.

"I try not to think a bunch when I have a breakaway like that," Muzzio said. "The one thing that I was thinking to myself, that I do remember, is my coach has been telling me in practice, 'Just look at the goalie's positioning. Is she coming toward you? Is she staying front post? Pick your spot from there. Don't overhit. Don't underhit. Just pick your spot, and it'll go in.'"

Perry was not about to let its unbeaten start go quietly into the night, however.

Rowan gave her side a lifeline in the 33rd with a first-class near-post finish low-90, pulling the Pirates within 3-2.

Perry pushed hard for an equalizer after half, but it was not to be.

Rowan was unlucky with a strike over the crossbar in the 69th and generally provided fits to the Bombers in the defensive third with her on-ball class.

Pirates coach Rich Stavar was proud of his side battling so hard to maintain its unbeaten run, as well as getting it to this juncture.

"I think winning nine in a row and tying, I think it can be a double-edged sword," Stavar said. "On the one hand, I think we've proven to ourselves that we can compete with some good teams. Kenston's record is not what it usually is, but they're a good squad.

"If we can hold our own with them, we know we're OK. On the other hand, you don't want to see a streak end."

Rest assured, the Bombers will have no trouble remembering this 21st night of September.

"I think this was very important," Muzzio said. "It's been challenging, having a really young team this year. We lost 12 seniors last year. But I think every day in practice, we're getting better and we're really working hard. A result like this is huge, because our coaches said this could turn it around for us."