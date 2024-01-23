Kenston vs. Olmsted Falls hockey: Bombers perplexed after 0-0 stalemate in rare Monday night game

Jan. 22—Some nights defy any standard semblance of logic.

Exhibit A: Kenston's 0-0 stalemate Jan. 22 against Olmsted Falls on the venerable ice at Brooklyn.

Kenston came into its crosstown road GCHSHL intraleague encounter 22-1-2.

The Bombers were feisty, on their third game in four nights and coming off their first loss of what has been and continues to be a banner regular season.

Not only had they scored 178 goals to date this season, they hadn't been shut out once in 25 games.

The Bulldogs are scrappy but have had a tough time for much of this campaign, winless in the GCHSHL Red while their White North visitors have Baron Cup II championship aspirations.

Kenston enjoyed a 43-10 shots-on-goal advantage in this rare Monday night clash.

And despite all of that, the Bombers' fortune on this night went about the same direction as anyone who thinks they can get a parking spot at Brooklyn less than 30 minutes before game time: They left empty-handed.

In unison, from Bombers coach Tom Moores to leading goal scorer Gavin Rowell to everyone up and down the bench, they couldn't help but feel perplexed.

While Olmsted Falls goaltender Dominic Fusco was brilliant in a 43-save performance, Kenston wondered how on earth it couldn't bang one home before heading back to Geauga County.

"It's not from lack of trying, that's for sure," Moores said. "In my estimation, we were in their end probably three-quarters of the game. Hey, kudos to their goalie. I think we had more shots in the third than they had all game. Just one of those things. It's going to be a grind. We know that.

"I think I'd be more worried if we weren't getting chances. So we'll take this and go."

If all those data points weren't enough, there was another to add to the list: Kenston had a staggering FIVE bar rattlers. JC Pustai was unlucky with the bar at 9:51 of the first, along with Troy Krahe at 3:47 of the second and Pustai unlucky once more at 10:12 of the third.

Rowell had a short-handed opportunity at 8:31 of the second and dug deep into his expansive skill set with a slick look on the backhand between his legs to try to snap the deadlock. It went begging just high.

"Just tough bounces ... I don't know — the goalie was just getting everything," Rowell said, the exasperation clear for him and his team in his cadence. "We were just having a rough night. Everything we put on net was either getting tipped, deflected, going the wrong way. The pucks weren't bouncing in our favor tonight."

Despite lengthy defensive-zone stretches, the Bulldogs nearly found some timely magic in their O-zone to take Fusco's stand-on-his-head performance to the winner's circle.

Nathan Hwodecky got an initial deep look and rebound poke turned away by Kenston netminder Nick Svoboda at 10:52 of the first. The freshman also did well when he stymied Charlie Bernard at 5:13 of the second and Charlie Martineau short-handed on a nice glove save at 8:14 of the third. Svoboda was also sturdy on a Jayson Heine wrister at 14:43 to preserve his own shutout.

After some momentarily milling, with it being a nonleague game and having the option available, the mutual decision was made to not contest an overtime.

The Bombers are hopeful their next trips to Brooklyn for Baron Cup II prove more fruitful. They'll do so minus their unbeaten distinction following a 5-2 White North loss Jan. 20 to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, which they hope is a blessing in disguise.

"We can quit thinking and talking about it," Moores said with a chuckle. "Everyone is out to get you at that point. So we know we've got to show up every game. We know something like that is going to happen, even when we're at our best. I thought tonight was a vast improvement. It would have been a lot different game if tonight's game was on Saturday.

"I'm proud of the kids. They didn't quit, and they just kept digging and grinding. We've got a few games left here to come out here and top off in our division. That's our goal is the Baron Cup."

Added Rowell: "We finally got (a loss) out of the way, so that's off our chest I feel like. But we're just ready for Baron Cup. Getting a feel for the ice out here. But we've just got to keep our heads up after that. We're ready to give it our best. I think if we have a year of winning it, I think this is our best shot. So we're going to give it our all."

THE SCORE

Kenston 0, Olmsted Falls 0