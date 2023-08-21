Kenston football: Bombers hammer Boardman behind Patrick's big night

Aug. 20—This just in — Sean Patrick is good at football.

OK, that's not exactly a hot take. But the returning All-Ohio running back from Kenston put on a show in the Bombers' 40-13 hammering of Boardman in a season opener on Aug. 18.

Patrick carried 22 times for 218 yards and three touchdowns. He also piled up a handful of solo tackles on defense to go with an interception.

He has committed to the University of Akron to play football.

"Sean had a heck of a game," Kenston coach Jeff Grubich said. "He's an electric player."

Patrick was excellent in taking away any momentum Boardman thought it had. When the Spartans scooped up a fumble and took it in 83 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to cut Kenston's lead to 13-7, Patrick returned the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a score.

Later in the game, Boardman scored on a 25-yard pass play, only to have Patrick and the Kenston offense get those points back on the next series.

In all, Kenston piled up 517 yards of offense, with Lucas Kaltenbach running for 53 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing for 130 yards and another score.

"Charlie Thompson, a junior at safety, made some good plays for us," Grubich said. "Our junior quarterback (Kaltenbach) had a pretty good game and our offensive line did a heck of a job.

"Overall yes, we're happy. There's a lot to clean up, but it's Week 1 and the mistakes we made are controllable mistakes."

Kenston plays West Geauga in Week 2.