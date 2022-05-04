Kenseth, Shelmerdine and McGriff make up 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class
Kim Coon brings you Up To Speed on the 2023 NASCAR Hall of Fame class that is made of of Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff.
Matt Kenseth won 39 races, including the Daytona 500 twice, and the 2003 Cup Series championship en route to the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Matt Kenseth, Kirk Shelmerdine and Hershel McGriff are the latest to join the NASCAR Hall of Fame.
Kenseth was elected in his first year on the ballot.
Matt Kenseth was doing yardwork when wife Katie came outside with her phone in hand, letting him know he'd just been selected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. A short while later Kenseth “celebrated” the night by cooking dinner for his daughters. “I never really thought about it,” the even-keeled Kenseth said on a conference call about his chances of making the Hall of Fame.
Kenseth, Shelmerdine, Helton, McGriff latest inductees; A.J. Foyt misses the cut.
