KenPom rankings drop Gators a few spots after Tennessee defeat

It has been a tough month for Todd Golden and the Florida basketball team, having won just one game in four tries in January, leaving the Gators with a 1-3 mark in Southeastern Conference play so far. The latest loss came at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers, who handled the Orange and Blue in Knoxville on Tuesday, 85-66.

As a result of the defeat, the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings saw the Gators fall four spots from our previous update to No. 45 overall. That nestles the Orange and Blue between the No. 44 Nevada Wolf Pack and No. 46 Memphis Tigers.

The Pomeroy rankings use adjusted efficiency margin — the difference between adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency — to rank all teams.

Golden’s gang has a margin of plus-15.38 (down 0.7 points) which means the team is expected to score 15.38 more points than the average opponent. They rank 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.2) but 86th in adjusted defensive efficiency (100.8).

KenPom also has Florida’s overall strength of schedule rated at plus-5.18, which is 40th in the nation; its non-conference schedule rating received a score of plus-0.90 which puts the Gators at No. 147.

Florida remains on the road for its next matchup, traveling to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, Jan. 20. Tipoff is slated for a late 8 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on ESPNU.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire