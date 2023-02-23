KenPom drops Gators just one spot after home loss to Kentucky

The regular season is quickly waning for Florida basketball after the Gators took a home loss against the Kentucky Wildcats on Wednesday, leaving Todd Golden’s team with just three more games left on the docket. Now sitting at 14-14 overall with a 6-7 mark in Southeastern Conference play, hopes of making this year’s NCAA Tournament have all but evaporated into thin air.

The Orange and Blue came into the midweek affair ranked No. 54 according to the Pomeroy Collegiate Basketball Ratings and only slipped one spot to No. 55 following the loss. The adjusted offense metric rose two spots from our last update from No. 130 to No. 128 while the adjusted defensive metric continues its free-fall, dropping from No. 20 to No. 24. At one point, Florida was as high as No. 8 in adjusted defense.

Next up for Florida are the Vanderbilt Commodores who host the Gators on Saturday, Feb. 26, inside Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee. The two teams have already faced off once this year with Vandy stealing an upset win in Gainesville back on Feb. 11. The Commodores are currently ranked No. 88 in KenPom. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. EST and can be watched on ESPN2 or heard on the Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire