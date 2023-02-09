KenPom drops Gators following blowout road loss to Tide

Florida basketball is in desperate need of another big win to help build its NCAA Tournament resume but was not to be on Wednesday night when the Alabama Crimson Tide ran the visiting Gators out of Coleman Coliseum, 97-69. Another slow start doomed Todd Golden’s squad, and against one of the best in the game this season, there was no margin for error.

Coming into the Southeastern Conference matchup, Florida was ranked No. 38 in the Pomeroy College Basketball Ratings. Following the loss, the Gators fell to No. 44 in the biggest drop of the analytical rankings updates. They fell in adjusted offense from our previous update from No. 135 to 139 while also slipping another spot in adjusted defense from No. 10 to No. 11.

Next up for the Orange and Blue are the Vanderbilt Commodores, who travel to Gainesville to take on the Gators inside the O’Connell Center on Saturday, Feb. 11. Vandy is currently ranked No. 95 in KenPom. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST and the game can be followed by either watching the SEC Network or listening on the Gator Sports Network.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire