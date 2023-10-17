KenPom has Arkansas basketball 14th in the country entering season

Arkansas basketball is getting a lot of love from the national media and preseason rankings entering this year, rightfully so. Off the heels of a third-straight trip to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament,Eric Musselman may have assembled his best roster yet.

According to KenPom’s 2024 preseason ratings, it is actually tied for the best preseason rating that Arkansas has had under Musselman. The Hogs are rated No. 14 in the country in projected overall efficiency (adjusted efficiency), same as last season. It represents the number of points a team would be expected to outscore the average D-I team over 100 possessions.

The KenPom ratings are one of the most reliable and popular tools used to predict the NCAA Tournament field and predict a team’s success in March.

There were a couple of other interesting takeaways from the preseason KenPom ratings. Arkansas was the third-highest rated SEC team behind Tennessee (No. 8) and Alabama (No. 10). The Hogs only had two other opponents rated ahead of them – Purdue (No. 1) and Duke (No. 9).

Purdue will visit Bud Walton Arena a week from Saturday on October 28th for a charity exhibition game and Duke will be in Fayetteville on November 29th as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Below is a full list of Arkansas’ non-conference opponents and their KenPom ratings as of now.

Arkansas basketball’s non-conference opponents and their preseason KenPom rating: Purdue (exhibition): 1

Alcorn St.: 248

Gardner-Webb: 185

ODU: 178

UNCG: 106

Stanford (B4A): 42

Memphis/Michigan (B4A): 32/44

Duke: 9

Furman: 108

OU: 48

Lipscomb: 196

ACU: 169

UNCW: 148

