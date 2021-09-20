Kenny Young not expected to be suspended, could be fined

No suspensions are expected for #Rams LB Kenny Young or #Steelers OL Trai Turner, who were both ejected from games Sunday, I'm told. Both will be reviewed for possible fines. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams were forced to play the fourth quarter against the Colts without starting linebacker Kenny Young after he made contact with an official, but he’s unlikely to miss any additional time for his outburst.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Young is not expected to be suspended. The situation will be reviewed by the league for a possible fine, however.

Sean McVay said after the game that he’s confident Young will learn from this mistake, and that the Rams can’t have ejections like that happen. He was replaced by Ernest Jones, who played the first snaps of his NFL career.