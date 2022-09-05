The Buccaneers are adding a veteran linebacker.

After ESPN’s Field Yates reported linebacker Kenny Young was visiting the club, Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports Young is signing with Tampa Bay’s practice squad.

Young spent the offseason program and training camp with the Raiders, signing with Las Vegas in May. He was released on Aug. 18.

The Ravens drafted Young in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He was traded to the Rams in the middle of the 2019 season as part of the deal for Baltimore to acquire cornerback Marcus Peters. Los Angeles then traded him to Denver last October.

Last year, Young recorded 75 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles in 13 games between the Rams and Broncos.

In 59 career games with 25 starts, Young has 5.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.

Kenny Young joining Buccaneers practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk