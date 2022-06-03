Kenny Willekes clears waivers, reverted to injured reserve for Vikings

After being waived on Thursday, Kenny Willekes is now reportedly going on injured reserve for the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported on Friday that the third-year defensive end cleared waivers and was reverted to injured reserve. Per Tomasson, Willekes could miss the entire season with the injury, which has yet to be disclosed by the team.

Staying on the field has been equally as challenging as getting on the field for the former seventh-round pick out of Michigan State. He missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury, and he only appeared in six games last season.

But there were a few flashes in those brief appearances that showed at least some promise. He racked up seven total tackles in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, and in the season finale, he helped wreck the Chicago Bears’ offensive backfield with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

The potential is there for Willekes to contribute along the defensive front, but it’s also clear that the best ability is availability. And he just hasn’t been available.

The Vikings announced the signing of Jonathan Bullard on Thursday to fill the vacant roster spot. If anything, it’s another veteran player that gives them depth up front.

