Kenny Vaccaro isn’t worried about who will call defensive plays for Titans

Dean Pees retired as the Titans defensive coordinator after the 2019 season and the team has not named anyone else to that position since Pees’ announcement.

That suggests head coach Mike Vrabel, who was a defensive coordinator in the past, will have a heavy hand in running the defense this year. Whether that hand will extend to calling plays remains unclear.

Vrabel didn’t specify who would fill that role several months ago, saying only that it was unlikely to be someone without experience “in our system” and that “we are going to do pretty much what we have done” in the past. If Vrabel has made a choice, it appears he’s keeping it close to his vest.

On Friday, safety Kenny Vaccaro said that he isn’t yet aware of who will be calling the plays and he didn’t seem too concerned about that person’s ultimate identity.

“I honestly don’t know who is going to call the plays,” Vaccaro said, via the team’s website. “I just know Vrabes is going to put us in a position to play fast and aggressive. Whoever is going to call plays is going to put us in a position to make plays, and that is all I am worried about.”

The Titans have shuffled the deck a bit on defense with players like Jurrell Casey and Logan Ryan leaving and the likes of Johnathan Joseph and second-rounder Kristian Fulton coming on board this offseason. Many of the key players from last year return, though, and that should help keep the unit effective however the plays get called in from the sideline.

