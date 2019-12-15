Kenny Stills’ two touchdowns have Texans up 14-0 at halftime

Kenny Stills caught two touchdown passes in his first 11 appearances with Houston. He has two today.

Stills has caught scoring passes of 12 and 16 yards to give Houston a 14-0 lead. He has three catches for 35 yards.

The Titans have 195 yards but no points. Ryan Succop had a 45-yard field goal attempt blocked by Angelo Blackson; tight end Anthony Firkser had a perfect pass that should have been a touchdown bounce off his chest and into the waiting arms of Whitney Mercilus, who returned the interception 86 yards to the Tennessee 12; and Brett Kern threw an incompletion on a fake punt from the Houston 37.

Ryan Tannehill is 7-for-16 for 127 yards and was charged with the interception that was Firkser’s fault.

Derrick Henry has 12 carries for 59 yards.

Deshaun Watson is 12-of-17 for 101 yards with the two touchdowns and an interception that came with Houston driving on its first possession. Kenny Vaccaro picked Watson trying to hit Duke Johnson in the end zone.