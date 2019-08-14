Kenny Stills, Stephen Ross met, “agreed to disagree”

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and Dolphins receiver Kenny Stills have one thing in common: They decline to stick to sports.

Beyond that, there’s not much overlap between their political views.

The two men have met since last week’s controversy fueled by the owner’s decision to host a six-figure fundraiser for the President. Stills told the Palm Beach Post, via ESPN.com, that he and Ross have “agreed to disagree.”

“There’s not much to argue about,” Stills said. “He has his feelings about it and he stands firm in that, and I respect that. But I disagree and I told him there’s no hard feelings. There’s no beef and let’s win some games this year.”

Stills agreed to agree with coach Brian Flores, who has lamented the fact that Stills didn’t meet with Ross before publicly commenting on the perceived disconnect between the creation by Ross of the RISE foundation, which promotes social justice and racial equality in sports, and the decision to support President Trump, who has engaged in racially-divisive practices.

“I definitely think ,from a professional matter, the right thing to do would have been to reach out to [Ross] first,” Stills said. “But through conversations that we have and the history that we have, it gets to a point where I’m just a person that is sharing the message, letting other people know what’s happening.”

What’s happening is that NFL owners who have openly supported President Trump without backlash are beginning to experience some of it. And that NFL players are increasingly unwilling to stand silent.