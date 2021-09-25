Kenny Stills promoted from Saints practice squad for Week 3 vs. Patriots

Here we go: the New Orleans Saints have elevated wide receiver Kenny Stills to their active roster ahead of their Week 3 kickoff with the New England Patriots, indicating he’ll play on Sunday. The receiving corps has underperformed through the first two weeks, with at least 15 individual wide receivers and several tight ends across the league outgaining them.

Anything Still has to offer could help one of the NFL’s worst position groups. With him in the mix, the other Saints wide receivers available on gameday include Marquez Callaway (3 catches for 22 yards), Deonte Harris (3 catches for 81 yards), Ty Montgomery (2 catches for 8 yards), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (1 catch for 27 yards), and Chris Hogan (2 catches for 26 yards). Rookie Kawaan Baker, Easop Winston Jr., and Kevin White remain inactive on the practice squad. Tre’Quan Smith is eligible to return from injured reserve on Monday, if healthy, and Michael Thomas will be out of action on the physically unable to perform list until the Week 6 bye.

Stills made an immediate impact in New Orleans after they drafted him out of Oklahoma in 2013, averaging 3.1 receptions for 50.7 receiving yards per game through 31 appearances. He continued to play well after being traded to the Miami Dolphins (pacing 2.6 catches and 40.7 yards across 63 games). though his level of play dipped the last two years with the Houston Texans (2.2 receptions for 30.7 yards per game). In his career he’s averaged 2.6 receptions per game and 40.7 receiving yards per game.

New Orleans also elevated center Austin Reiter from the practice squad, though it’s unlikely he replaces Cesar Ruiz at the pivot point. Instead look for him to be the gameday backup in case an injury forces them to shift the lineup. The Saints have elevated Reiter for the maximum two-game limit already this year, so he’ll have to be signed onto the active roster if they want him to dress for another game. With starting center Erik McCoy still on the mend, that could be likely — though it’s worth noting McCoy avoided a three-week stint on injured reserve and could return next week against the New York Giants if healthy.

