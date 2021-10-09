Kenny Stills promoted to Saints’ 53-man roster; latest moves for Week 5

The New Orleans Saints completed a couple of final tweaks to their roster before flying out for Sunday’s game with the Washington Football Team. Here’s what you need to know from Saturday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire:

WR #12 Kenny Stills signed to 53-man roster from practice squad

This was expected given Stills’ playtime in recent weeks, and he’s shown enough ability to separate downfield to warrant a longer look. That’s encouraging for the unit as a whole with Michael Thomas and Tre’Quan Smith expected to return from injuries after the Week 6 bye. Hopefully Stills can make some plays against Washington to continue building chemistry with Jameis Winston.

DT #70 Christian Ringo released from the 53-man roster

Ringo has slid in the rotation a bit, falling behind Shy Tuttle, Malcolm Roach, Albert Huggins, and Montravius Adams, so it’s not surprising to see the Saints mix things up here. He could re-sign with the Saints practice squad where undrafted rookie Josiah Bronson is the only defensive tackle currently under contract. David Onyemata’s return from suspension is stills weeks away (he isn’t eligible to play until Week 8’s game with the Buccaneers) so the Saints could continue to move some players around.

OL #66 Jordan Mills elevated from the practice squad for Week 5

Mills was called up last week too, so this is his second and final game-week elevation of the season. The Saints will need to sign him to the 53-man roster in order for him to dress out in another game this year. It makes sense to bring him up again with Terron Armstead still sidelined by an elbow injury, though Mills’ NFL experience has mainly come at right tackle rather than Armstead’s left tackle spot.

