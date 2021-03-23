Kenny Stills: Playing with Titans in 2021 ‘would make sense’

Kenny Stills is one of the wide receivers still left on the open market in free agency, and he believes it would be a logical move for the Tennessee Titans to sign him.

Up until this point, the Titans have inked just one wide receiver in free agency after agreeing to terms with former Los Angeles Rams wideout, Josh Reynolds, on Monday.

However, Tennessee still has more work to do with its receiving corps., and we expect them to address that with at least one more signing, and then with at least one pick during the 2021 NFL draft.

Stills, who is a former teammate of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill during their days with the Miami Dolphins, thinks it “would make sense” for him to play in Tennessee in 2021.

Would make sense — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) March 22, 2021

Stills had spent the last two seasons with the Houston Texans, finishing with just 51 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns over 23 games before being released last November.

He caught on with the Buffalo Bills on their practice squad after that, but failed to record a stat in his time there.

Stills is coming off the worst season of his career so he would be a low-cost option for the Titans, a team that needs to continue adding depth, and his familiarity with Tannehill would help, also.

On Monday night, the Titans were reported to have interest in Sammy Watkins. If we had to choose one, it would be Watkins over Stills, but we certainly wouldn’t hate bringing both in.