Kenny Stills clears waivers

Wide receiver Kenny Stills is officially a free agent.

Stills was waived by the Texans late last week and he was not claimed by any of the league’s other 31 teams on Monday. That means he is free to sign with any team.

Had Stills been claimed, his new team would be on the hook for just over $2 million. The Texans will now be on the hook for that amount as termination pay and Stills will be able to make more money if he does sign with another team before the year is out.

Stills had 11 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for Houston this season.

