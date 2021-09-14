Kenny Stills announces Saints reunion, new jersey number

We back ⚜️🤩 — Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) September 14, 2021

There we go: after it was reported Monday that the New Orleans Saints intend to re-sign Kenny Stills, their fifth round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Stills himself confirmed the news in a message from his official Twitter account — which was given a minor facelift.

Stills changed his Twitter profile picture to an edited photo of himself wearing a Saints beanie and No. 12 jersey, presumably his new number in New Orleans. Stills wore No. 84 during his first stop with the Saints before changing to No. 10 after his trade to the Miami Dolphins. Once Stills landed with the Houston Texans in 2019, he picked up No. 12, and now he’s sticking with it.

The other numbers he’s worn weren’t available. Tre’Quan Smith is assigned No. 10, and is likely to return from injured reserve in a few weeks. Backup receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey has been wearing No. 84 for a few years now and is still listed in it, though he only got on the field for a handful of plays in Week 1.

It’s still a shame that the Saints haven’t retired No. 12 (officially or otherwise) in tribute to the greatness Marques Colston accomplished wearing it, but at least Stills was a teammate of the New Orleans legend. Better him wearing it than someone on the practice squad who won’t ever dress for a game.

List