Kenny Stills among latest Saints free agent tryouts

Well that’s interesting. The New Orleans Saints reported a group of free agents in for tryouts on Monday’s update to the daily NFL transactions wire, and one of them is pretty familiar: wide receiver Kenny Stills. He was one of four wide receivers to work out for the team after it sent Tre’Quan Smith to injured reserve for at least three weeks.

That leaves a group of receivers on the 53-man roster that includes Marquez Callaway, Deonte Harris, Ty Montgomery, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, and Chris Hogan, with three more on the practice squad — Kevin White, Easop Winston Jr., and rookie draft pick Kawaan Baker.

Originally drafted by New Orleans out of Oklahoma, Stills found immediate success with the Saints until he was surprisingly traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2015, where he remained until he signed with the Houston Texans in 2019. After two years in Houston, he’s a free agent again, and could return where his career started. Stills has averaged 2.6 receptions and 41.4 receiving yards per game in the NFL.

But no one has been signed yet. Here’s the other players who worked out on Monday:

WR Marqise Lee

Oct 27, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee (11) makes a reception during the first quarter against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Lee would be the most notable name on the list as a former second-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars, though his level of play hasn't lived up to that billing. He averaged 2.9 receptions and 37.0 receiving yards per game through five years in the NFL; he spent the 2020 season out of football until the San Francisco 49ers signed him for minicamps earlier this year.

WR Kelvin Harmon

Jul 30, 2021; Richmond, VA, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) celebrates after a catch during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Football Team Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Another former draft pick (sixth round by Washington in 2019), Harmon appeared in all 16 games as a rookie while averaging 1.9 receptions and 22.8 receiving yards per game. He was waived midway through training camp and hasn't yet caught on with a new team.

WR Cody Core

Sep 8, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Cody Core (17) during the game between the Cowboys and the Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Core was a sixth round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016, out of Ole Miss, though he's since moved on to the New York Giants. He's a lanky 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, with career numbers of just 0.6 receptions and 7.6 receiving yards per game.

