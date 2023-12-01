Kenny Smith rips Draymond Green following recent suspension

Draymond Green returned from suspension in the Golden State Warriors‘ loss to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday (Nov. 28.) Green picked up a technical foul during the game, fueling the narrative regarding his perceived aggressive approach to the game.

In a recent appearance on “NBA on TNT,” Kenny Smith shared his thoughts on Green’s struggles. The former NBA guard noted that at Green’s age, he should be past the point of needing to apologize for his actions. Instead, the four-time champion should know where the line is and what’s expected of him regarding on-court conduct.

“We’re at a point where if you’re apologizing consistently, then you’re in the wrong. There is no more apologies. This is the third apology in the last seven months. … He’s too good a player, and too seasoned a player to keep apologizing. At 22, 23, 24 years old, you can keep apologizing. But at this stage of his career, and a champion he should be past the apology stages of his career. … He knows where (the line) is. He keeps crossing it. … He’s too valuable.”

Green has been a talking point for Warriors fans for the past 18 months. He’s found himself bringing a negative spotlight onto Golden State since his altercation with Jordan Poole and has continued to react in the heat of the moment to start the new season.

Golden State needs Green to be the best version of himself. That’s the only way it can be a championship-level team. Warriors fans will hope Green can lock in and help Steve Kerr‘s roster get back on track.

