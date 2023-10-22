Kenny Shiels: Former NI women's boss takes up manager position at Moyola Park

Premier Intermediate side Moyola Park have reappointed former Northern Ireland Women's manager Kenny Shiels as their new boss.

Shiels has been out of work since leaving his post as international manager in January of this year.

He guided Northern Ireland to the 2022 European Championships, which was their first ever major tournament.

A former player at the club, Shiels managed Moyola, between 1999 and 2001.

He replaces Stephen Hughes, who left the club earlier this month following a poor start to the season, which has seen Moyola win just one of their opening six league games.

The Castledawson based club are currently 11th in the table in Northern Ireland's third tier.

Shiels took over as Northern Ireland manager in May 2019 and oversaw an impressive improvement in their fortunes, which culminated in them reaching last year's finals in England following a play-off win against Ukraine.

After reaching the Euros, Shiels was unable to guide Northern Ireland to this year's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand as they finished behind England and Austria in qualifying.

His tenure as international manager wasn't without controversy however, with his comments after a game against England at Windsor Park drawing criticism from many quarters.

The 67-year old has also been in charge of Irish Premiership sides Ballymena United, Coleraine and Larne during a 31-year managerial career.

He lifted the Scottish League Cup with Kilmarnock as well as the League of Ireland Cup whilst in charge of Derry City.