Kenny Pickett's best plays vs. Ravens Week 17
Watch Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett's best plays vs. the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 17 matchup.
DeShon Elliott, the Detroit Lions' second-leading tackler, has missed the past two games with a dislocated left shoulder
The Bears selected Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but he hasn't played much this season.
Left guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Dre Greenlaw left the 49ers' game Sunday against the Raiders with injuries.
This isn't a good sign for the star right tackle
A year ago, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was ready to become the head coach of the Vikings. This year, Harbaugh reported is ready to become the head coach of any NFL team that wants him. TheAthletic.com, citing “multiple sources” close to Harbaugh, reports that they expect Harbaugh to leave Michigan for the NFL, if he [more]
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
Both the Packers vs. Lions and Seahawks-Rams games factor into the NFC playoff picture, so why aren't they being played at the same time?
Where do the 49ers land in the latest NFL Power Rankings after outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders for a ninth straight win?
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
Tulane 46, USC 45: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic what happened, player of the game, and what it all means
Moving the Chiefs-Raiders game to Saturday was an odd choice, writes The Star’s Sam McDowell. Here’s why the NFL might regret it.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
There's one week left in the NFL regular season. That means more jobs will be opening up soon. Here are 17 names to know in the upcoming month.
Quarterback Brock Purdy aced another test on Sunday as the 49ers earned their ninth consecutive victory with a 37-34 win in overtime against the Raiders.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to his studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Three different Tigers threw touchdown passes in LSU football's dominant win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl.
After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]
After 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy led his team to a comeback win over the Raiders on Sunday, his teammates raved about his poise under pressure. San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said that there was never a moment’s doubt that Purdy was in command of the two-minute offense as he called audibles, told teammates [more]
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 49ers holding on to the NFC's No. 2 seed is "really important" as the regular season comes to an end.