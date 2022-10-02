Kenny Pickett's best plays in 2-TD game Week 4

The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and Zach Wilson and the New York Jets spoiled Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by rallying for a 24-20 victory over the Steelers on Sunday. The Jets (2-2) won in Pittsburgh for just the second time in franchise history after Wilson - making his season debut - led them down the field late after the second of Pickett's three interceptions gave New York the ball back with 3:42 to go.