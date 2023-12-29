Kenny Pickett won't start but questionable to back up Mason Rudolph

The Steelers announced Friday that Mason Rudolph will get a second consecutive start at quarterback.

The team lists Kenny Pickett (ankle) as questionable, so he could return as the backup this week.

Pickett said earlier this week that he is ready to return after surgery earlier this month, but it's not his decision on when he returns.

“It feels like I’m on track with what I need to do,” Pickett said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “It’s really not how I feel. It’s what they see me doing and how they feel like I’m moving around and everything.”

The Steelers made Pickett inactive last week.

Although Rudolph took the first-team reps this week, Pickett got some work, too.

The team ruled out defensive back Trenton Thompson (neck), free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and outside linebacker Elandon Roberts (pectoral).