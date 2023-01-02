Kenny Pickett wills Steelers to victory with TD pass to Najee Harris
The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t go away.
Mike Tomlin still has a chance to avoid his first losing season.
All because Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris delivered on a huge drive Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
Pickett found Harris with a touchdown pass from 10 yards with 56 seconds left to give the Steelers a 16-13 victory.
Pickett avoided pressure, bought some time, and found his running back streaking into the end zone.
What a play by the rookie! @kennypickett10



Pickett connects with Steven Sims for a huge gain 👀



The winning drive took 3:20 and covered 80 yards over 11 plays.
It was the second straight game Pickett led the Steelers to a late victory. They toppled the Raiders in Week 16.
Give Najee the assist for the first down 😂 @ohthatsNajee22



The Steelers head into Week 18 at .500. The Ravens fell to 10-6 and were without Lamar Jackson, again.