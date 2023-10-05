Kenny Pickett upgraded to full participant in Thursday's practice

It looks like Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is on track to play this week against the Ravens.

Pickett was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice after he was limited on Wednesday with his knee injury.

The second-year quarterback said on Wednesday that he felt like he'll be good to go by Sunday. The fact that he was upgraded to a full participant for the week's second practice is a good indication that he'll be ready for the game.

But the Steelers did add linebacker Alex Highsmith to the injury report with a groin injury and he did not practice on Thursday.

Punter Presley Harvin (right hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), offensive lineman James Daniels (groin), and offensive lineman Dan Moore (knee) remained out of practice on Thursday.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal (concussion) was upgraded to a limited participant. Offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow) went from DNP on Wednesday to full on Thursday.

And linebacker Cole Holcomb (back) went from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday.