Kenny Pickett throws game-winning TD pass for Steelers with 3 seconds left
You could not have scripted this better … unless it was in the regular season.
Kenny Pickett played college football at Pitt and was drafted by the Steelers in the first round. He’s in a three-way scramble for the quarterback spot with Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph.
Pickett was sacked late in the fourth quarter Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks on a fourth-down play with the score tied at 25. The perfect ending was not happening.
But wait, the Steelers forced a fumble and Pickett got another chance at the dramatic final flourish.
He delivered, big time.
The rookie led a 5-play, 43-yard drive that concluded with a 24-yard pass to Tyler Vaughns.
TOUCHDOWN @STEELERS. @kennypickett10's TD pass in the final seconds puts Pittsburgh ahead!
The Steelers had a 32-25 victory that thrilled the fans who were chanting “Kenny” throughout the second half when the offense was on the field.
Pickett was 13-of-15 passing for 95 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Another angle of the game-winner.
GAME. WINNER.
Rudolph was 9-of-15 for 93 yards and a sweet TD pass to George Pickens.
Trubisky started and 4-of-6 passing for 63 yards and a score.