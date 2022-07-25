Will Kenny Pickett be the Steelers Week 1 starter?

On September 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers will take the field to kick off the 2022 NFL regular season. The biggest question is who will be the starting quarterback. The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky as a free agent, already had experienced veteran Mason Rudolph but still spent a first-round pick on former Pitt star Kenny Pickett.

Personally, I can’t wait to see Pickett in pads running the Steelers offense. But my gut tells me that no matter how well Pickett plays, the team is going to opt for veteran experience at the start of the season.

But we are passing the question on to all of you. It’s not if Pickett SHOULD be the starter but will he be the starter? Case your vote in our poll and let us know.

