Kenny Pickett, Steelers starters will get more playing time vs. Bills

Quarterback Kenny Pickett and the Steelers starting offense put together an efficient 10-play drive that ended in a touchdown in last week's preseason opener against the Buccaneers.

That was all the first unit got in that game, but that's set to change in Saturday's contest against the Bills.

"We’ll play it by ear," head coach Mike Tomlin said in his Thursday press conference. "I acknowledge that those guys are going to play. I will also acknowledge that they’re going to play more. But what that is, as I stand here right now, I’d be lying if I gave you a direct answer."

Pickett finished the preseason opener 6-of-7 passing for 70 yards with a 33-yard touchdown to George Pickens. Tomlin said he wants to see Pittsburgh’s offense get better in all areas this weekend.

Tomlin also praised Pickett for the way the quarterback has handled his first training camp as an incumbent starter.

“Man, I just like the way he’s communicating with people,” Tomlin said. “I like the way he comes in every day ready to compete. He’s not overanalyzing the big picture too much, he’s just trying to play his role in the creation of a great day and being there. I think other people, by virtue of his position, get their vibe off of that.

“His ability to remain singularly focused and hyper competitive, I think, is an asset to our unit and to our team.”