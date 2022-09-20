Will Kenny Pickett start over Mitch Trubisky after Week 2 struggle? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew breaks down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
The "GMFB" crew breaks down Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
A year ago, the limitations of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense were placed firmly at the feet of 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and an offensive line that struggled to protect a likely Hall of Famer gamely raging against the dying of the light. The Steelers overhauled the line for a second straight season, brought in a pair of quarterbacks in Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett capable of extending plays with their legs and added another deep threat in second-round pick George Pickens.
Column on the Patriots offensive. Even in a win, we're left wanting more.
Catch up on Mike Tomlin's Monday press conference right here.
Two-time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning is retired, but that didnt stop him from trying out for the Nittany Lions under the name of Chad Powers.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The Bills improved to 2-0 with their second consecutive blowout victory, this one a 41-7 laugher against the Titans.
Tom Brady is sad for Trey Lance but happy for his friend Jimmy Garoppolo.
Andy Behrens reveals this week's top adds to help plug holes in your fantasy roster, leading with a pair of rookie wideouts worth your attention.
In Week One, Buccaneers special adviser to the General Manager Bruce Arians watched the game from General Manager Jason Licht’s booth. In Week Two, Arians was on the sidelines with Licht. On Monday, coach Todd Bowles explained the presence of his former boss in the thick of his current workspace. Via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, [more]
Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans was both ejected and suspended for his latest incident with Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady understandably disapproves of the decision to suspend Evans for one game. “I love Mike,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And the fact that Mike [more]
Kyle Juszczyk had a funny reaction when he realized he was the emergency QB on Sunday.
The Buccaneers are adding a veteran wide receiver. Cole Beasley will sign with the Bucs, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Beasley will initially sign with the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but he’ll be elevated to the active roster soon. According to the report, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who had been pushing to bring in [more]
Denny Carter highlights some critically important Week 3 waiver additions, including breakout rookie WR Garrett Wilson. (Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)
The Steelers have their work cut out for them trying to stop the Browns run game.
'I wish I had said that to Nick,' Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of his failure to tell Nick Chubb not to score against the Jets.
Justin Fields had Equanimeous St. Brown wide open for a long touchdown on the Bears' first drive of the second half in Green Bay, but he didn't pull the trigger.
The Eagles are 2-0, they have talent at every position, and they have a favorable schedule ahead - so is it really crazy to think they could be gunning for a first-round bye? By Adam Hermann
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Tennessee Titans suffered an embarrassing 41-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday in the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Which team will get the victory?