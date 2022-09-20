Will Kenny Pickett start over Mitch Trubisky after Week 2 struggle? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

A year ago, the limitations of the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense were placed firmly at the feet of 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger and an offensive line that struggled to protect a likely Hall of Famer gamely raging against the dying of the light. The Steelers overhauled the line for a second straight season, brought in a pair of quarterbacks in Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett capable of extending plays with their legs and added another deep threat in second-round pick George Pickens.