The Steelers will have their starting quarterback for the Christmas Eve matchup with the Raiders.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said at his press conference that he anticipates Kenny Pickett will clear the concussion protocol shortly and will be able to start against Las Vegas.

“As far as Kenny Pickett, I think the concussion component of where he is is behind us,” Tomlin said in his Tuesday press conference.”I think he has to check a box procedurally, but if we were to practice today, he would be a full participant.”

Pickett had to exit the Week 14 matchup against Baltimore after suffering a concussion early on in the game. Mitch Trubisky finished that game and started the Week 15 win over the Panthers.

The 20th overall pick of this year’s draft, Pickett has completed 65 percent of his passes for 1,797 yards with four touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s also rushed for 225 yards with three TDs.

Tomlin also noted that Terrell Edmunds has a hamstring injury, Dionate Johnson is dealing with turf toe, and Derek Watt has an ankle injury.

Kenny Pickett set to start vs. Raiders originally appeared on Pro Football Talk