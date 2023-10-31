Kenny Pickett says he's "playing for sure" on Thursday

Kenny Pickett has taken the mystery out of the Steelers quarterback situation heading into Thursday's game.

Pickett told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that he'll be on the field against the Titans.

"I’m playing for sure," Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Pickett noted that he did some light throwing during Tuesday's practice. While the Steelers didn't get on the field on Monday, Pickett was listed as a limited participant on the estimate.

The quarterback noted that his ribs get irritated the most when he's trying to create torque to throw.

"Obviously, your ribs are a huge part of that," Pickett said, via Mike DeFabo of TheAthletic.com. "So, just being smart these two days and being ready to go Thursday night."

Pickett has completed 61 percent of his passes this season for 1,330 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.