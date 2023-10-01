Kenny Pickett ruled out with knee injury

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett limped off the field and into the blue sideline medical tent late in the third quarter. He eventually made his way up the tunnel and into the training room.

The Steelers have ruled him out with a knee injury.

Pickett was injured with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter when he was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Jonathan Greenard. Pickett was in the shotgun on a fourth-and-one play from the Houston 33 when Greenard made his second sack of the day.

Pickett grabbed his left leg and was favoring it as he left the field.

He is 15-of-23 for 114 yards and an interception.

Mitch Trubisky is warming up and will need a big comeback for the Steelers to avoid a loss.

Houston leads 23-6 after a trick play early in the fourth quarter. Devin Singletary took the handoff from C.J. Stroud, rolled right and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz.