Kenny Pickett remains limited in Wednesday practice

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett remained limited on Wednesday's practice report as he returns from an ankle injury.

But there are some potential positive signs of progress.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said "tomorrow's a big day" for Pickett after he made it through the week's first two sessions.

"We had a good day today," Tomlin said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. "We'll see how his body responds to the work today and make plans for tomorrow accordingly."

Tomlin said earlier in the week that the Steelers would keep the "door ajar" for Pickett to play, though the team plans to start Mason Rudolph at quarterback against Cincinnati.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward (concussion), tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee), offensive tackle Broderick Jones (ankle), and safety Elijah Riley (ankle) were all upgraded from limited pro full participants on Wednesday. Riley is still in his 21-day practice window while returning from injured reserve.

Running back Najee Harris (knee) and guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) both returned to practice, Harris as a full participant and Seumalo as a limited participant.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and safety Trenton Thompson (neck) did not practice.