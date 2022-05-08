With the dust settled on the 2022 draft, the favorites have shifted at the top of the early race for offensive rookie of the year.

Down goes receiver Drake London. Up goes quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Via PointsBet, the Steelers quarterback has become the 5-1 favorite, with the Falcons receiver’s odds at +600.

Titan receiver Treylon Burks is lurking at +700. And for good reason. With A.J. Brown gone, Burks steps right in as, hopefully for Tennessee, the No. 1 receiver in offense.

Jets running back Breece Hall has the best odds for any tailback at +850. Teammate Garrett Wilson, a receiver, is at +900. Seahawks running back Ken Walker III has 10-1 odds. So does Lions receiver Jameson Williams.

The other top quarterbacks are also on the list. But before they can get in the chase for offensive rookie of the year, they first have to get on the field. It’s hardly impossible; Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t supposed to play in 2020, but he quickly did.

Titans quarterback Malik Willis is at +1300, Panthers quarterback Matt Corral and Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder also are at +1500.

The award usually goes to a quarterback or running back, but receivers can win it, too. JaMarr Chase secured the prize in 2021. Other receivers to win it are Odell Beckham Jr. (2014), Percy Harvin (2009), Anquan Boldin (2003), Randy Moss (1998), Carl Pickens (1992), Eddie Brown (1985), Louis Lipps (1984), Sammy White (1976), and Earl McCullouch (1968).

Kenny Pickett quickly takes over as favorite for offensive rookie of the year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk