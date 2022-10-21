Kenny Pickett, Pat Freiermuth, Levi Wallace cleared to play Sunday

Kenny Pickett will be back at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday night.

Pickett was knocked out of last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a concussion, but he took part in practice the last couple of days and the Steelers announced on Friday that he has cleared the concussion protocol. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week that Pickett would start if he is available.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also set to start after clearing the concussion protocol, although he missed the last two games as a result of his injury.

The Steelers also announced that tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace have cleared the concussion protocol. They will also be in the lineup as the Steelers try to move to 3-4 on the season.

