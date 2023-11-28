Kenny Pickett may be limited by ankle injury, Minkah Fitzpatrick is expected back at practice

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin offered a few injury updates on Tuesday, including one that could impact quarterback Kenny Pickett heading into their Week 13 game against the Cardinals.

Tomlin said that Pickett is dealing with discomfort in his ankle and that he may be limited in practice during the week. While that's not ideal, Pickett is not thought to be at any risk of missing the Arizona game at the moment.

Better news came on the defensive side of the ball. Tomlin said that the team expects safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and defensive lineman Montravius Adams back on the practice field Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick has missed four games with a hamstring injury and Adams has missed three games with an ankle injury. Tomlin said the team is "cautiously optimistic" about the chances of both players being in the lineup this weekend.