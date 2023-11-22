Kenny Pickett: Have to take Matt Canada firing personally

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett feels he understood the message that the team sent when it announced the firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada on Tuesday.

Pickett doesn't expect "wholesale changes" with running backs coach Eddie Faulkner taking over as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling the team's plays, but he knows that the production has to be a lot different because the Canada firing made it clear that the unit has failed to do what's needed so far this year.

"It's a challenge to everybody," Pickett said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "I feel like you have to take it personal. It's a guy you've worked with since I got drafted here, you want to play great, you don't want to see anyone get let go like that. So absolutely we have to answer the bell, find out what we need to do to play better and then just go take care of business."

Pickett's play has been a particular disappointment over the first 10 games of the season, so he likely has the right read on the message that the team wants him and the rest of the offense to get from this week's move. Whether they're capable of providing it will determine how many more changes there are to come on that side of the ball in Pittsburgh.