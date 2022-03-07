Is Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis the best QB in the 2022 draft? | You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Eric Edholm discuss the two QBs they think may be at the top of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite concerns about his hand size, the consensus is that Pitt QB Kenny Pickett will likely be the first passer to go in April's draft, however Eric suggests that teams are very interested in Malik Willis' potential coming out of Liberty.

