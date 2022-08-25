The Steelers have resisted naming a starting quarterback for the first game of the regular season and head coach Mike Tomlin suggested that the final preseason game could be a determining factor in who gets that job.

Mitch Trubisky has been the No. 1 quarterback all summer, but the fact that the competition remains open is a good sign for first-round pick Kenny Pickett. He’s steadily picked up more reps and he’s been productive when he’s stepped on the field in games and practices.

On Wednesday, Pickett said that the more time you spend in the offense “the more comfortable you get” and, regardless of what Tomlin said, that he doesn’t think the decision will come down to one game. That’s why his approach involves more than just making sure to play well in games.

“I’m big on being the same guy every day,” Pickett said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I’m big on being a pro — first guy in, last guy out type of stuff. I just want to be a professional and win. That’s all I want to show. We’ll let the chips fall where they may after the game, but I’m happy with what I’ve done so far.”

The Steelers host the Lions on Sunday and a call on the starter will follow that game. It may not be Pickett, but his work this summer has been good enough that the question of when he’ll take over the job will be hanging over the team’s head until he’s promoted.

Kenny Pickett: I’m happy with what I’ve done, will let chips fall where they may originally appeared on Pro Football Talk