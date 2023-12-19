Kenny Pickett limited in his return to practice

The Steelers expect Mason Rudolph to start Saturday's game against the Bengals, but Kenny Pickett is pointed in the right direction of being the backup this week.

Pickett returned to limited work Tuesday.

He has missed the past two weeks after tightrope surgery on a high ankle sprain.

Safety Trenton Thompson (neck), running back Najee Harris (knee), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and guard Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) did not practice Tuesday.

Safety Elijah Riley, who was designated to return from IR, had a limited practice in his return from an ankle injury.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones (ankle), tight end Pat Freiermuth (knee) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (concussion) were limited.