Kenny Pickett limited in practice again, Diontae Johnson out

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett‘s status was unchanged at Thursday’s practice.

Pickett was a limited participant on Wednesday due to the concussion he suffered in last Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. The next update to Pickett’s progress through the concussion protocol will come on Friday and Pickett will need to clear all of the remaining hurdles in order to be cleared to play against the Panthers.

Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky have been splitting first-team work with Pickett limited to individual work.

Wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) landed on the injury report Thursday because he did not practice. Johnson also missed practice last Thursday before practicing on Friday and playing on Sunday.

Linebacker Myles Jack (groin), tight end Pat Freiermuth (foot), and defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (toe) missed practice for the second straight day. Defensive back Josh Jackson (ankle) was added to the report.

Running back Najee Harris (hip) moved from out of practice to full participation. Cornerback Cam Sutton (neck, stinger) was a full participant for the second straight day.

