Kenny Pickett inactive for Steelers vs the Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their inactives for this week’s game against the Carolina Panthers and two starters are officially out. Starting quarterback Kenny Pickett and linebacker Myles Jack are both inactive for this week’s game.

In addition, newly-signed defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall is also inactive along with cornerback Josh Jackson and guard Kendrick Green.

With Pickett out, Mitch Trubisky gets the start and Robert Spillane will be the starter in place of Jack. Pickett remains in the concussion protocol.

Safety Justin Burris, offensive tackle Larnel Coleman and defensive end Amare Barno are the only inactives for the Panthers this week. Both teams come into the game at 5-8 and a loss today will mathematically eliminate the Steelers from playoff contention.

List

Top 5 potential replacements for Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire